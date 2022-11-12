Colts Podcast: Will the Jeff Saturday experiment succeed in Las Vegas?

If nothing else, the Colts are an interesting team right now. It’s not often that a team that is virtually out of the playoff race is the talk of the media. They still have to play the games, though, and while the off-field stuff is where the interest lies, we want to talk about the actual games.
We do that on our latest preview podcast. Topics include:
- The loss of Shaquille Leonard to injured reserve and whether or not we think he’ll be back this season
- The state of the Raiders and why this game may be a battle for a top 10 pick in 2023
- The woefully bad Las Vegas pass rush and why Maxx Crosby may still get his in this game
- The potential for a bounce back game from the Colts and why it still may not be enough
- The potential for Jonathan Taylor to have a nice game on the ground, with the depth behind him being so poor
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
