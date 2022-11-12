Report: Colts Scouting Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson on Saturday

According to multiple sources, the Indianapolis Colts have pro scouts in attendance to evaluate both Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson on Saturday respectively (via the Lexington Herald-Leader’s Mark Story and AllGatorOnFN’s Zach Goodall):

NFL scouts from the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Vikings, Eagles & Titans slated to be on hand here at Kroger Field for Kentucky vs Vanderbilt — Mark Story (@markcstory) November 12, 2022

Regarding Levis, the listed 6’3”, 232 pound senior quarterback for the Wildcats has completed 143 of 210 throws (68.1%) for 1,903 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during 8 starts in 2022.

He’s also rushed 8 times for 56 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

The ‘tough and rugged’ Levis features a really strong arm, some mobility, and raw tools, but needs to improve upon his accuracy, ball placement, and decision-making at times.

Meanwhile, the listed 6’4”, 232 pound Richardson is a sophomore quarterback for the Gators, where he’s completed 131 of 235 pass attempts (55.7%) for 1,839 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions during 9 starts in the 2022 campaign.

Richardson has also amassed 488 rushing yards on 74 carries (6.6 ypc. avg.) and 8 rushing touchdowns.

An elite athlete with true dual-threat ability, Richardson boasts a very strong arm and has exceptional pocket presence despite his limited experience as a full-time starter. That being said, like Levis, he also has some things to clean up regarding his accuracy, ball placement, and decision-making at times.

Of course, the Colts are currently in need of a future franchise quarterback and appear to be positioning themselves to free fall down the NFL standings as the season progresses.

The Colts currently pick #14th overall and that would place them in a potential position to select either Levis or Richardson—although that may require a trade up for Levis in some recent popular NFL Mock Drafts, should Indy believe he’s ‘the guy’ going forward.

Veteran Matt Ryan appears to be ‘one-and-done’ in Indianapolis, as he was surprisingly benched before midseason, while incumbent starter Sam Ehlinger projects to be more of a top backup as his realistic pro ceiling.

Both Levis and Richardson flash some raw, physical tools as top quarterback prospects, but like a lot of young passers will have to fine tune some of the other facets of playing quarterback to find consistent success at the pro level.

That being said, the Colts are clearly evaluating their potential options right now.