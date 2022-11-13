Behind Enemy Lines: Davante Adams can take over the game if the Colts are distracted

With the Colts' season getting flipped upside down on its head from the firing of Frank Reich, it’s clear to see they are desperate. This team is facing unprecedented circumstances, and hiring an interim coach with no collegiate or professional coaching experience cemented that. They have essentially punted on the season but of course, claimed they are not waiving the white flag.

Despite this, the Colts have a game today against a team many are saying is underperforming as well, the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas has a talented roster but has struggled to put together wins coming into today’s contest at 2-6. Vegas has a chance to get back in the win column with a home win against the reeling Colts, but if they’re going to do that, they must find a way to get the ball to Davante Adams.

Davante Adams, for the last 2-3 years, has been regarded by most as the best receiver in the league, and that’s why the Raiders paid him as such this past off-season. Let’s be honest, seeing him and Aaron Rodgers work in the past was poetry in motion and the exact chemistry you want between a quarterback and a wide receiver.

While in his new home, things haven’t been as stellar with Derek Carr, Adams is still putting up some impressive numbers. Through 8 games, he has 48 catches, 658 yards, 7 touchdowns, and a career-high 13.7 yards per catch. He is, without a shadow of a doubt, still the guy he was in Green Bay, and he put it on full display last week in Jacksonville. Adams torched the Jags for ten catches, 146 yards, and two touchdowns.

Adams can beat you in a bunch of different ways. As you can see, trying to press him doesn’t really work. His footwork at the line of scrimmage, along with how well he uses his hands, gives him the ability to release cleanly even in press situations.

He also is a precise route runner who creates separation so easily in and out of his breaks. His ability to not lose speed as he sells fakes and breaks in opposite directions is truly one of a kind.

Couple those things with his great hands and contested catch ability, and Adams is easily a top 3 receiver today. Colts will have their hands full trying to contain him and slow him down for an entire game. Teams have found a way to beat the Raiders even without slowing him down. The Colts are not one of those teams. In order to win, they need to limit him because the Colts simply do not score enough points to mitigate the damage he can cause. With the Colts attempting to get their coaching affairs in order, fans can only hope they got an early start on preparing for the Raiders because Devante Adams is waiting.