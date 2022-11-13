Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This will be the first game under Jeff Saturday’s direction as interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired earlier on Monday. The work will be cut out for a Colts offense that lost its two most prominent offensive coaches back-to-back weeks. Parks Frazier will play calls for the first time as a 30-year-old who started his NFL coaching career as Frank Reich’s assistant only a few years ago. Jeff Saturday has had very little time to put his stamp on the team - and there is little question the locker room has enough distractions to set them back this afternoon.

If there is a saving grace, the Raiders are a mess defensively. New head coach Josh McDaniels has his team off to an even worse start than the Colts. Given everything that has happened in Indianapolis this season, that’s certainly a huge disappointment. So, perhaps the Colts can sneak out a win and produce on offense more than they rightly should. It would be a feel-good story for Saturday and end a losing streak. It also might not mean a whole lot more than that.

