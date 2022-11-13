Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This will be the first game under Jeff Saturday’s direction as interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired earlier on Monday. The work will be cut out for a Colts offense that lost its two most prominent offensive coaches back-to-back weeks. Parks Frazier will play calls for the first time as a 30-year-old who started his NFL coaching career as Frank Reich’s assistant only a few years ago. Jeff Saturday has had very little time to put his stamp on the team - and there is little question the locker room has enough distractions to set them back this afternoon.
If there is a saving grace, the Raiders are a mess defensively. New head coach Josh McDaniels has his team off to an even worse start than the Colts. Given everything that has happened in Indianapolis this season, that’s certainly a huge disappointment. So, perhaps the Colts can sneak out a win and produce on offense more than they rightly should. It would be a feel-good story for Saturday and end a losing streak. It also might not mean a whole lot more than that.
Game Time
4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 13, 2022
Location
- Allegiant Stadium
- 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- Capacity: 61,000
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: CBS
- Play-by-play: Kavin Harlan
- Color analyst: Trent Green
- Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
TV Streaming Options
- Paramount+ - Subscription Required
- NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.
Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.
Radio
93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan
SiriusXM Channel 813
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio Streaming Options
- On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.
Odds
The Colts are listed as 4-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.
Referee Assignment
Tra Blake
Enemy Blog
