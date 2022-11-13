Colts News: Matt Ryan rejoins starting QB competition under Jeff Saturday

Colts will activate Matt Ryan to back up Sam Ehlinger vs. Raiders
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said that the quarterback decision is up to him and it's now an open competition between Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan.
Colts Notebook: Ryan returns to practice, QB competition open | Sports | kokomotribune.com
Matt Ryan is back on the practice field, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Friday the quarterback position will continue to be evaluated.
Matt Ryan to back up Sam Ehlinger as Colts head to Las Vegas
Matt Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when Colts play the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Colts hope to leave surreal fortnight behind against Raiders | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
The Colts will face the Raiders on Sunday with a first-time head coach, a first-time offensive play caller and a quarterback making his third career NFL start.
NFL Indianapolis Colts Las Vegas Raiders
Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Raiders in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium:
Colts mailbag: What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The Colts have problems and you have questions. IndyStar Insider Nate Atkins tries to give some answers.
Colts place linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve
The Indianapolis Colts have placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve. He suffered a setback in his road back from offseason back surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Colts get disappointing injury news about LB Shaquille Leonard
Leonard is still having trouble with the nerves firing in his calf.
Shaq Leonard placed on IR
Shaquille Leonard was placed on IR after the star Colts linebacker suffered an injury setback.
Colts Friday Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Suffers Setback
What did we learn from the Colts final practice of the week, before they get ready to take on the Raiders?
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard's season in jeopardy after latest setback - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
SUBSCRIPTION ONLY
Colts LB Shaq Leonard has ‘a setback,’ will be placed on IR: Report - The Athletic
The star linebacker was placed on IR on Friday, according to a report, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games.
Raiders vs. Colts predictions: This is one game Las Vegas cannot lose - The Athletic
Sure, the Raiders lost Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow to IR, but that doesn't match the mess going on with Indianapolis right now.
COLTS MEDIA
Roll the dice. #INDvsLV— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 12, 2022
: CBS pic.twitter.com/9ggMrouNaS
Colts All Pro LB, Shaquille Leonard, issues an apology to Colts Nation:— Colts Militia (@coltsmilitia_) November 12, 2022
The comeback is always greater than the setback✊ pic.twitter.com/IheH5d49Xj
Loading comments...