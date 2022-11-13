Despite New Head Coach, Colts Fans’ Confidence Still Low Ahead of Week 10 Matchup Against Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) travel to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) and are currently the underdogs (+4) on the road in new interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s debut.

Even with the new hire, Colts fans aren’t very confident the team is headed in the right direction in the midst of a three game losing streak, in what’s been a very disappointing season so far, but Saturday’s arrival did see a mild confidence increase to 35%:

That being said, the majority of Colts fans still don’t believe that Saturday will win in his debut as interim head coach this Sunday—as only 44% believe that Indy will puff off the win:

However, 68% of Colts fans were correct that reigning NFL First-Team All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will in fact return on Sunday, as he was a full participant in back-to-back practices for Indianapolis to end the week:

Taylor’s success may largely depend on whether Saturday’s arrival can help reinvigorate a struggling Colts offensive that has done a very poor job of freeing up running lanes for him.

Likewise, Colts fans believe that the offensive line is most to blame for the Colts overall struggles this season—as the supposed strength has surprisingly been their biggest weakness: