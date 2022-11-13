Report: Colts’ Jeff Saturday First Offered Offensive Play Calling Duties to QBs Coach Scott Milanovich

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, new interim head coach Jeff Saturday initially offered the offensive play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich—who turned it down, after no promise of an adjustment was to be made to his contract to account for the new responsibilities:

“Among Saturday’s first tasks was to figure out who would call the offensive plays, since Reich had handled those duties and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired on Nov. 1,” write Rapoport and Pelissero. “Sources say quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich was offered the duties without any revision to his existing contract, and he turned it down. So, the Colts pivoted to 30-year-old pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, who is regarded as an excellent young coach but has never called plays in the NFL and will make his debut Sunday under challenging circumstances.”

It makes sense too.

As the Colts offensive coaching staff will very likely be overhauled this offseason anyways under its next new head coach (and given this year’s poor results), Milanovich may have not wanted his name attached to play calling for what’s already an offense that cannot score points behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines—especially with no promise of a pay increase.

Instead, the Colts turn to Parks Frazier, who has a rare in-season opportunity to make a promising audition as a young offensive play caller.

Granted, under very challenging circumstances—so the cards may already be stacked against him for the remainder of the season regarding any sort of newfound success.