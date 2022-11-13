Colts’ Injury Report, Week 10: Nick Foles, Deon Jackson, Mike Strachan Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Among those inactive include quarterback Nick Foles, safety Trevor Denbow, running back Deon Jackson, center Wesley French, wide receiver Mike Strachan, defensive tackle Chris Williams and tight end Jelani Woods.

Foles, originally the backup behind starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, will be inactive. Quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice this week and will backup Ehlinger for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Tight end Jelani Woods, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice this week, is inactive. Mo Alie-Cox was listed as questionable and appears to be active. Perhaps we see more from Kylen Granson with Woods inactive.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is back in the starting lineup after missing the team’s Week 9 game against New England. Backup running back Deon Jackson, who’s dealing with a knee injury, is inactive.

Defensive end Kwity Paye, who was also listed as questionable, isn’t on the inactive list and appears to be active. Paye recorded a career-best eight tackles and a sack against the Patriots in Week 9, so having the first-round pick available for Indy’s defense is significant.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be coaching his first career game against the Raiders in hopes of providing a spark for a Colts team that’s 3-5-1 and has lost three straight games. If the Colts wish to keep their playoff hopes alive, they’re going to need to come away with a victory over Las Vegas.