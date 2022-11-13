Colts Veteran Quarterback Matt Ryan Taking First-Team Offense Reps in Warmups

While it was earlier reported that should Sam Ehlinger struggle for a consecutive start, the Indianapolis Colts could turn to veteran quarterback Matt Ryan again this Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It appears that new interim head coach Jeff Saturday may already be making the change before kickoff—as it looks like Ryan’s job to lose again (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Matt Ryan is running the first-team offense in pre-game warmups. Sam Ehlinger is running with the second-team. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 13, 2022

Obviously, it raises the question of what exactly the Colts are doing with no clear direction right now for the franchise.

Following the Colts’ Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans and Ryan’s suffered shoulder injury, team owner Jim Irsay mandated the decision that 2nd-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would be the starter going forward this season, which now fired head coach Frank Reich clarified would be for the remainder of the entire 2022 campaign.

The Colts, who are 3-5-1, appear to be in the middle of a lost season—regardless of who’s actually starting behind center.

At this point, they’re arguably better off waving the white flag and positioning themselves for better draft position in the hopes of more easily finding a franchise quarterback in next year’s NFL Draft.

While Ryan gives them the best chance to win now, that means Ehlinger—even if new interim head coach Jeff Saturday isn’t ready to throw in the towel quite yet, still hoping to salvage the Colts season.