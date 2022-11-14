Colts Podcast: Jeff Saturday era starts with a road win against the Raiders

The Colts brought their three-game losing streak to a screeching halt under the new leadership of interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The only thing the media could talk about around this team was the surprising hire, but his first game appears to gone as well as you could hope, with the offense finally showing signs of life.

On that note, Saturday shocked everyone by starting Matt Ryan over the younger and more athletic Sam Ehlinger. Ryan looked good and led the team to his 5th fourth quarter comeback just this year. We cover this and more on the podcast, including:

The good day Parks Frazier had calling the offense

The comfort that Jeff Saturday had on the sideline

Matt Ryan’s efficient day, including his surprising 39 yard scramble

The improved play of the offensive line against an admittedly weak opponent

The step back from the defense

So much more

