Colts News: Why Matt Ryan started at quarterback for Colts in Vegas

Why Matt Ryan Started At Quarterback For Colts In Week 10 Win Over Raiders

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

‘He Called A Fantastic Football Game:’ Parks Frazier Shines Debut As Colts’ Offensive Playcaller

The Colts averaged a season-high seven yards per play and converted six of 11 third downs in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Colts win with combo of debuting coach Jeff Saturday, returning Matt Ryan

Jeff Saturday, the newly appointed interim coach of the Colts, presided over a 25-20 win over the Raiders in his first game in his new role.

5 Things Learned: Colts Band Together, Win Jeff Saturday’s Debut

Here is what was learned from the Colts (4-5-1) road victory.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor explodes for 161 rushing yards, 66-yard TD in Week 10 win over Raiders

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had missed time of late due to an ankle injury, but returned to the lineup in a big way on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, running for 161 yards, including an explosive 66-yard touchdown run late in th

For Colts and Jeff Saturday, a storybook finish in Vegas | Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS – What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. We seriously doubt that’s going to be possible. Matter of fact, it’s downright impossible. Not after the Indianapolis Colts did the improbable Sunday against the Raiders at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Not after they regrouped as an organization following a tumultuous, emotional week that saw: *beloved […]

Colts' defense with another quality performance, late-game heroics in win over Raiders

In a season marked by frequent change, the one constant for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 has been the team’s defense. That unit came to play once again in Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, shutting the door on a potential game-winn

Jeff Saturday’s first win as Colts’ coach? Correcting a wrong with Matt Ryan - The Athletic

At the end of a wild week, the new man in charge made a pivotal change: giving the team their QB back.

How Colts coach Jeff Saturday empowered rookie play caller in debut win - The Athletic

Parks Frazier was one of several heroes in an unexpected win that breathed life into an Indy team stunned by a wild week.

Kravitz: Jeff Saturday and the Colts disappointed those expecting an embarrassment - The Athletic

In a surprise to some, Saturday acquitted himself quite well in his first game. And in a fun twist of irony, he outcoached Josh McDaniels.

Colts: Jonathan Taylor's mentality is as special as his breakaway speed

Taylor finally broke free on Sunday, rushing for a 66-yard touchdown that showcased his mental toughness as much as his physical gifts.

Colts: 10 thoughts on a 25-20 win over Raiders in Matt Ryan's return

IndyStar's Nate Atkins has a lot to ponder as the Indianapolis Colts earn a wild victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut.

Colts vs. Raiders: Interim Jeff Saturday sticks it to skeptics with win

For a guy undeserving of this job, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday made all the right moves to beat the Raiders and give this Colts season a pulse.

Edgerrin James in the house (via @edgerrinjames on IG): pic.twitter.com/5C4UsXUgDT — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 14, 2022

“I’m at a loss for words. Jeff (Saturday) brought a level of accountability this week. Like it was real. 100% real.”



GW TD @PCampbell21 postgame @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/TaP0sN7dYa — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 14, 2022

"Everything that's been done has been done to win."@cliffWISH8 talked to #Colts owner Jim Irsay after today's 25-20 win over the Raiders. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/0qaTSrMOMv — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) November 14, 2022