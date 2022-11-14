Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 10 vs. Raiders

Under new interim head coach Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts came away with a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

The offense looked much different compared to what was on display in Week 9 vs. New England. Quarterback Matt Ryan played a massive role in Indianapolis’ victory Sunday, throwing for 222 yards and one passing touchdown to go along with a rushing touchdown and a career-long 39-yard run.

Running back Jonathan Taylor looked like his 2021-self, rushing for 147 yards and a season-long 66-yard touchdown. Taylor averaged 6.7 yards per attempt and looked healthy after missing Indy’s Week 9 game against the Patriots.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell had a career afternoon, hauling in seven catches for a career-high 76 yards and the eventual 35-yard, game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Campbell has found a rhythm within the Colts’ offense in recent weeks, and his big-play ability has shown this season.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart have been playing at an extremely high level this season. Both Buckner and Stewart played a significant role in Indy’s defensive line generating success in the pass rush and run-stopping departments Sunday. Buckner recorded 0.5 a sack, which was split with former Raider Yannick Ngakoue. Stewart was once again a force in the running game and recorded his second sack of the season, as well.

Let’s also be sure to give credit to Indianapolis’ linebackers, who again stepped up in a major way in the absence of All-Pro teammate Shaq Leonard. Bobby Okereke had a combined nine tackles and broke up a pass intended for Raiders’ tight end Foster Moreau, which would’ve given Vegas a late fourth-quarter lead. Zaire Franklin also had a productive afternoon with ten combined tackles.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who’s come up clutch in several instances for the Colts’ defense this season, did so again Sunday with a pass deflection against one of the NFL’s top wideouts in Davante Adams. Gilmore’s fourth-down deflection sealed the win for Indianapolis.