Indianapolis Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

Jeff Saturday on Shaq Leonard: "The question is where do we go from here."



Doesn't offer any additional insight on where things stand after his recent injury setback. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 14, 2022

Saturday: "I can't tell you how heartbroken I am for (Shaquille Leonard)."

Praises the LB's leadership even on the sideline. Hopes the three-time All-Pro gets good news from the doctors. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) November 14, 2022

Saturday began his presser by talking about Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, it does not sounds like the team has any updates on Leonard and is awaiting news from doctors. Leonard is currently getting a second opinion from a spinal specialist after being placed on injured reserve late last week after he had a injury setback on the nerve injury which has plagued him all season. Leonard had surgery in the off-season with hopes of fixing the spinal injury which caused him to have back and ankle issues all last year. Hopefully Leonard receives positive news or it could cut his season short.

Saturday gave Matt Ryan the majority of the snaps Thursday. "I needed to get a good feel for his command of the huddle."

Had seen Sam Ehlinger on Wednesday, both looked good but Ryan impressed enough to get the majority of snaps again Friday. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) November 14, 2022

Saturday felt Friday was the best practice of the week, most spirited, and that really made him comfortable with the decision to start Ryan. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) November 14, 2022

Saturday then went onto talk about the Colts quarterback position. Earlier in the week Saturday had said that Sam Ehlinger would get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders and he received the first team snaps in Wednesday’s practice. However, Matt Ryan received the majority of the starter reps in Thursday’s practice and Saturday says Ryan impressed on Thursday which led to another high percentage of starter reps on Friday for Ryan leading to the decision for him to start. The Colts going back to Ryan paid huge dividends as he played exceptionally well on Sunday and led the team to its fourth win of the year and ended a three game losing streak. Saturday really put his own stamp on the team and by making Ryan the starting quarterback again, after being benched by Frank Reich, was a huge decision.