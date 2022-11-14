 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indianapolis Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Spoke To The Media Today On His Weekly Conference Call

By Elliot Denton-Singh
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

Saturday began his presser by talking about Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, it does not sounds like the team has any updates on Leonard and is awaiting news from doctors. Leonard is currently getting a second opinion from a spinal specialist after being placed on injured reserve late last week after he had a injury setback on the nerve injury which has plagued him all season. Leonard had surgery in the off-season with hopes of fixing the spinal injury which caused him to have back and ankle issues all last year. Hopefully Leonard receives positive news or it could cut his season short.

Saturday then went onto talk about the Colts quarterback position. Earlier in the week Saturday had said that Sam Ehlinger would get the start against the Las Vegas Raiders and he received the first team snaps in Wednesday’s practice. However, Matt Ryan received the majority of the starter reps in Thursday’s practice and Saturday says Ryan impressed on Thursday which led to another high percentage of starter reps on Friday for Ryan leading to the decision for him to start. The Colts going back to Ryan paid huge dividends as he played exceptionally well on Sunday and led the team to its fourth win of the year and ended a three game losing streak. Saturday really put his own stamp on the team and by making Ryan the starting quarterback again, after being benched by Frank Reich, was a huge decision.

