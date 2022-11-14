Week 10 MNF Open Thread - Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders

Tonight’s game is underway, and the Philadelphia Eagles currently lead 14-7. The spread is 13.5 in favor of the Eagles. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia has started the season undefeated, though some around the league are pointing out that their schedule has been friendly. Even this game, against a Commanders team that has struggled on offense much of the season, seems like a sure win. Of course, the Eagles can only play the teams that line up across from them and it should be clear at this point that no win in the NFL is easy.

What could make this an interesting game for Colts fans is that the Eagles will travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, making this something of a short week for them. The longer they remain undefeated, the more pressure tends to mount and the easier it is to make a mistake. Assuming they pull out the victory tonight, could a trip to Indianapolis be a trap game?

Easy mid-game props to bet could be the over on Jalen Hurts for 44.5 rushing yards and the over for Dallas Goedert at 39.5 receiving yards. Given that both teams have respectable defenses, betting the under on 53.5 total points could be another good in-game wager.