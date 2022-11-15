 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts News: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday comfortable in underdog role

Frank Reich was a backup quarterback famous for one of the NFL’s greatest comebacks. Jeff Saturday was an undrafted free agent who went from out of the league to an all-time great. A theme is forming.

By Brett Mock
Colts Notebook: Saturday comfortable in underdog role | Sports | kokomotribune.com
Jeff Saturday overcame the odds as a two-time All-Pro center and Super Bowl champion in his playing days. In his first game as an NFL head coach, he imparted that

Sustainability paramount for Colts, Jeff Saturday
Colts first win under Jeff Saturday against the Raiders

Hits And Misses: Jonathan Taylor Finds Home Run
What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-5-1) getting their second road win of the season?

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 10 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week
Taylor ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run and had 147 yards on 22 carries in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Colts LB Darius Leonard's ankle injury masked need for back surgery
For second straight offseason, the Colts and star LB Darius Leonard wait until June to schedule surgery on a lingering issue: Ankle then, back now.

Colts: Inside the revival of Matt Ryan and the Colts' playoff hopes
Matt Ryan's career seemed over. So did the Colts' season. But a bet from a new coach changed everything, at least for one Sunday in Las Vegas.

Colts: How Jeff Saturday won coaching debut by not making it about him
"I told those guys," Saturday said. "'Take ownership.'”

