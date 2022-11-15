Colts Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 10: Parris Campbell emerges as solid option

Buy Low

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Packers

Yes, Christian Watson is all the rave right now after scoring 3 touchdowns last game, but realistically he is just never going to keep that production up, so while everyone focus on him, try and get Romeo Doubs, who has shown to have established a much more reliable connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and should get those targets back from Watson.

Travis Etienne, running back, Jaguars

Etienne cooled off after a scorching streak, and with him now facing a bye, you just might be able to get him off the hands of a desperate fantasy manager trying to make the playoffs. The price for Etienne is not going to be cheap, but he is a guy that can explode any other week, and could be traded for right now.

Michael Pittman Jr, wide receiver, Colts

MPJ has over 13 points on just two of his last eight games, as the Colts’ offensive woes and quarterback carrousel have tarnished what was supposed to be a breakout year for the third-year receiver, especially after a debut with over 20 points. With Matt Ryan now back in at quarterback, his is a very similar case to that of Parris Campbell, as the value of the Colts’ receivers is now higher.

Waiver Wire

Parris Campbell, wide receiver, Colts

It seems like Campbell has been a viable waiver wire add plenty of times this season, but it has never been as clear as it is now. The injury risk is always high with him, but the new offensive style seems to suit his strengths, as he had his best game of the year with over 75 yards and a score, and with the return of Matt Ryan at quarterback and improved offensive line play the Colts offense should work better.

Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Steelers

Scrambling quarterbacks are always a nice thing to have in fantasy football, as they present a much higher ceiling. Pickett has not blown anyone away since establishing himself as the starter for the Steelers, but he had his best game of the year last week, and his rushing attempts have increased each of the past two games. He also has a favourable schedule remaining and could be a nice backup or streaming option.

Isiah Pacheco, running back, Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco is now firmly entrenched as the Chiefs’ starting running back, as he lead the team in carries last game, rushing for over 80 yards. He did lose a fumble, hurting his scoring, but the increased playing time makes him an enticing add.

Rachaad White, running back, Buccaneers

White took over the starting job running for over a hundred yards on 22 carries. Teammate Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury late in the third quarter, leaving the backfield clear for White, who should see a consistent workload from now on.