Colts Sign LB Tyrell Adams to Practice Squad; Waive TE Darrell Daniels in Corresponding Move

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the team’s practice squad and waived tight end Darrell Daniels in a corresponding move.

Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2015, the well-traveled Adams has played with 7 different other NFL organizations—including the Colts back in 2018 for a brief stint.

The 7-year linebacker has 163 tackles (99 solo), 5 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 2.0 sacks during 44 career games (14 starts).

With fellow linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle) being recently placed on injured reserve—and a candidate to be shut down for the season, having just suffered a setback, Adams’ addition may be to help bolster the Colts emergency linebacker depth.