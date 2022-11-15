Colts Stock Report: Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of three game losing streak which included a loss to an AFC rival team in the New England Patriots. The Colts came up against an AFC rival the Las Vegas Raiders who had been one of the teams last year to knock the Colts out of a late season playoff push. The Raiders were sitting at 2-6 and were coming off a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. There were some strong showings during the 25-20 win, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

Parris Campbell was again a bright spark for the Colts offense on Sunday. Campbell has put together a very solid season and most importantly he’s been healthy all year too. On Sunday he managed to produce his best outing of the year with 7 catches on 9 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. If Campbell can continue to show out on game days then he will likely earn himself a second contract with the team in the off-season.

Jonathan Taylor was back to the running back Colts fans and the league has come to know over the last few years. Taylor had 22 carries for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 16 yards. He averaged 6.7 yards a carry which is his highest average for the season, previous highest 6.0 against the Jaguars in week 2. Taylor coming back after missing the week 9 game against the Patriots and posting his second highest rushing total for the season bodes well for him and the offense going into the second half of the season.

The offensive line managed to put together an outing to be proud of on Sunday. The unit managed to keep quarterback Matt Ryan protected all game and only allowed just 1 sack all game and Ryan was allowed to throw for 21/28, 222 yards and 1 touchdown. The rushing attack was productive all game too as the team rushed for over 200 yards and every running back averaging 4 yards or over per carry. The Colts made to changes to the offensive line replacing Dennis Kelly with Bernhard Raimann at left tackle and Matt Pryor with Will Fries at right guard. Hopefully Sunday’s showing was the first step for the unit and can continue to progress positively.

Stock Down:

The Colts edge rush unit was pretty much non-existent on Sunday. The pass rush outside of DeForest Buckner has been underwhelming all year and was poor again on Sunday. The Colts traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the off-season with hopes that he would help boost the pass rush off the edge. Ngakoue was silent for nearly all the game managing just 0.5 sacks on the day. The opposite side to Ngakoue was a rotation of Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odegibo who managed just 3 quarterback pressures all game.