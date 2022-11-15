Colts Reacts Survey: Week 11

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Indianapolis Colts upset the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) on the road last weekend, as new interim head coach Jeff Saturday received his first career head coaching victory and is now 1-0 since shockingly taking over sideline duties.

However, they’ll face a much tougher test this weekend hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5), who just suffered their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football.

How confident are Colts fans going forward?

Can the energetic Jeff Saturday and the Colts keep it up?

Is this a team that can get hot down the stretch and still salvage their season?

Let’s hear it, Colts fans!