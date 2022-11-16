What We Learned: Colts vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 in Week 10 of the 2022 season.

There was a lot to like about Indy’s performance as a whole, and the team is hoping to be able to build on their victory going forward.

Here’s what stood out the most from the Colts’ much-needed win over the Raiders.

Colts’ offense finds needed spark, consistent rhythm in win

For the first time in several weeks, Indianapolis’ offense looked and played like a complete unit. The Colts put up 415 yards of total offense, their third-highest of the season, and scored 25 points in an extremely methodical performance.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was back under center for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury back in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Ryan was methodical and in control of the offense in his return, throwing for 222 yards on 21 completions with two touchdowns and averaging 7.9 yards per attempt.

Running back Jonathan Taylor was equally impressive, gashing Las Vegas’ depleted defense for 147 rushing yards and a season-high 66-yard rushing touchdown. Taylor averaged 6.7 yards per attempt and returned to his 2021 form in one of his best performances of the season. In total, Indianapolis rushed for 207 yards on an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell also had quite the day. Campbell hauled in seven receptions for a career-high 76 yards and the go-ahead 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Michael Pittman Jr. (Seven receptions, 53 yards) and tight end Kylen Granson (four receptions, 53 yards) also had productive afternoons.

Defense continues to come up clutch in key moments

Indy’s defense has continued to get better as the weeks have gone on. The unit’s high level of play continued Sunday against the Raiders.

The Colts’ defense held Las Vegas’ offense to just 20 points, 77 total rushing yards between their running backs on an average of 3.7 yards per attempt, and sacked quarterback Derek Carr twice.

One of the biggest reasons the Colts’ defense is having so much success recently is their ability to come up with key stops in crucial moments.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Stephon Gilmore made the two plays that essentially ended the game, as both had key pass breakups on third and fourth-down, respectively.