Colts News: Jeff Saturday has brought a different level of accountability to Colts

Jeff Saturday Has Brought Different Level Of Accountability To Colts
The message from Jeff Saturday is now a tad louder, with a bit more intensity and directness behind it.
Inside Jeff Saturday's first week as Indianapolis Colts coach
Saturday capped off a whirlwind week of on-the-job training that included a major QB decision. Here's how it went down.
How Three Plays At End Of First Half vs. Raiders Gave Parks Frazier, Jeff Saturday, Colts' Offense 'A Lot Of Confidence'
The Colts' last-second field goal to end the second half was important not just for its impact on the scoreboard in Parks Frazier's playcalling debut.
Shaquille Leonard out for season after 2nd back surgery
Shaquille Leonard underwent back surgery, ending the season for the Colts linebacker.
Shaquille Leonard Back Surgery Brings Many Questions
Unlike recent offseasons, the Colts now face several linebacker questions in 2023.
Will Fries Impresses at Right Guard in Colts' Win: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line has been a disaster this season, but maybe Will Fries can be the solution at right guard?
Indianapolis Colts' Will Fries: "Obsessed with the Technical Part of the Game" - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
From getting his "ever-loving butt kicked" by Rashan Gary in high school to training with Paul Alexander, Indianapolis Colts rookie Will Fries never turned away from a chance to improve.
Colts Sign LB Tyrell Adams To Practice Squad, Release TE Darrell Daniels From Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes season-ending back surgery: Report - The Athletic
The All-Pro has been limited by injuries this season including another back procedure before the season.
Colts hire of Jeff Saturday irked a nation, but fired up a fanbase
The Colts' hiring of interim coach Jeff Saturday was an explosion of good and goodwill on a season that was nearing the intersection of Bad and Worse.
Colts: How QB Sam Ehlinger responded to being replaced by Matt Ryan
Sam Ehlinger told IndyStar in a 1-on-1 interview that he's trying to channel the experience he got in 2 starts for the future
