Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

For just the second time in his young career, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Taylor returned to in-game action against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 and gashed Vegas’ defense for 147 rushing yards, including a season-long 66-yard rushing touchdown, and averaged 6.7 yards per attempt.

The All-Pro back has battled an ankle injury that’s sidelined him for three total games this season, and his 163 total yards from scrimmage was his highest total since his 175-yard performance against the Houston Texans back in the Colts’ season opener.

Part of Taylor’s success can also be attributed to the play of the offensive line, which vastly improved against a depleted Raiders’ defense.

Indy’s offensive line helped pave the way for Taylor’s second-highest rushing performance in yardage this season.

The Colts will face some much tougher competition in the coming weeks, starting Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and will likely look to lean on their star back often as the team looks to climb back into the AFC playoff picture.