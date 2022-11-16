Stampede Blue’s Week 11 NFL Game Picks

The Colts surprisingly managed to beat the Raiders at Vegas in what was Jeff Saturday’s head coaching debut at any level. Still, they are currently 7-point underdogs (+ 250) against the formerly undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (- 300), in what will be the return of former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. The O/U at 44 points seems a tad generous considering how well the Colts’ defense has been playing and how likely it is that the offense is held under double-digits. For updated lines, visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, birthday boy Chris Shepherd is now in second place as Greg Rader still leads the scoreboard. Even though the Colts won last week, the staff does not like their chances going up against such a talented team as the Eagles.

As for the weekly challenges, you guys went 2-1 last week while I went a whooping 0-3, meaning I am now 3 points behind you as the 2.000 word article on punters is on the line.

Poll How many sacks will the Colts give up? Over 5

2.5 - 5

Under 2.5 vote view results 0% Over 5 (0 votes)

50% 2.5 - 5 (1 vote)

50% Under 2.5 (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins Cowboys vs. Vikings Cowboys

Viking vote view results 0% Cowboys (0 votes)

100% Viking (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will the Colts D/ST unit score a touchdown? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

My picks are 2.5 - 5 - Vikings - Yes. See you all next week!