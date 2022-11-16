Colts Injury Report: 7 Miss Practice On A Busy Injury List

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 11 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice today with a neck injury. Buckner was his usual disruptive self on Sunday and was a big reason the defense played so well. Him missing time and with a neck injury could be cause for concern. Buckner will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Running back Deon Jackson missed practice today with a knee injury. Jackson injured his knee in Week 9 against the Patriots and it caused him to miss Sundays game. Jackson was excellent in filling in while Jonathan Taylor was out and could form a solid depth option to help spell Taylor in games once he returns.

Cornerback Kenny Moore missed practice today with an illness. Hopefully it’s minor and he can return to practice tomorrow without it affecting his gameday status this week.

Defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice today with an ankle injury. Paye had to exit the game on Sunday due to the injury. He had recently returned from an ankle injury so this looks like he has had a setback. Paye will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited today with a knee injury. Kelly has been limited the last few weeks at practices with a knee injury but had still managed to play each week. Hopefully this week is the same as previously.

Tight end Jelani Wood was limited at practice today with a shoulder injury. Woods injured his shoulder in week 9 and had to miss Sundays game because of it. Woods managing a limited practice today does show some progression but he will be one to keep an eye on this week.