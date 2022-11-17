Colts News: Will the Jeff Saturday hire become an NFL trend? It could come down to money

Will Jeff Saturday hire become a trend? The answer could come down to money - ProFootballTalk

Colts: Parks Frazier's aggressive spin pays off in play calling debut

Parks Frazier has specialized in two-minute situations with the Colts. On Sunday, he showed off that experience in his first game as play-caller.

Offensive Line Responded To Jeff Saturday’s Message

Here are some takeaways from the Colts first practice of the week.

Colts DL Tyquan Lewis undaunted by second torn patellar tendon

Lewis had 14 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits, two batted passes, a fumble forced and 15 pressures, fourth-most on the team.

Matt Ryan on being benched, returning as Colts’ starter

Matt Ryan discussed being being for Sam Ehlinger and his mindset when Jeff Saturday named him the starter again.

Benched Ryan inspired teammates with passionate speech | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Before Matt Ryan regained his starting job, he helped turn around a chaotic week for the Colts with a passionate speech after the firing of head coach Frank Reich.

Practice Notebook: Colts Impressed With Matt Ryan's Professionalism, Leadership As He Becomes QB1 Again

While Matt Ryan hadn't been benched before in his career, he knew from his decade and a half in the NFL to never assume anything – and when he got another opportunity on Sunday against the Raiders, he was prepared to take full advantage of it.

Colts: Sirianni on Frank Reich: 'You guys can imagine how I felt'

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has the team with the best record in the NFL and he's a head coach because of Frank Reich.

Nick Sirianni on Frank Reich: 'Love him, owe him a ton'

Nick Sirianni called Frank Reich a great football coach and said he owes him a ton.

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Stars in Indianapolis Colts' Win Over Las Vegas Raiders: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts have themselves a budding young star at cornerback in Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Colts Linebacker Bobby Okereke Raves about Matt Ryan - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke got another level of appreciation for veteran-quarterback Matt Ryan during transition.

State of the Indianapolis Colts' Defense: Secondary - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts' secondary has battled time and time again.

Who Will be Colts 2nd-Half Breakout Player? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Bleacher Report tabs this Indianapolis Colts rookie as a player who could shine in the second half of the season.

Jeff Saturday lights fire under Colts’ struggling offensive line — and it works - The Athletic

The interim head coach let assistant coaches do their thing in his first week but honed in on the unit in which he once played.

Kravitz: The Colts quit on Matt Ryan, but he never quit on them - The Athletic

“A lot of guys would probably go in the tank and maybe even say, 'All right, well, my time’s passed. I’m out.' Matt didn't."

Good stuff today from #Colts @PCampbell21. He told me they had a PLAYERS ONLY MEETING last week.



"A lot was said in that meeting. We had to make what we said come to life" @WISH_TV #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/uRH01nwzTN — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) November 16, 2022