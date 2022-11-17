Who Would You Hire as the 2023 Colts GM & HC?

Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: An Angry Eagles team Coming to Town

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from Colts nation.

Today’s topics include:

Our Reactions to Leonard’s season-ending injury.

Who would we hire as the Colts 2023 GM & HC?

Did the Eagles loss last week show a blueprint on how to beat them?

And More!

