Game of the Week: Jets at Patriots

New York Jets (6-3)

How they arrive

The Jets had their bye this past week, but before that they were riding high on the heels of an impressive divisional win against the Buffalo Bills, where the defense stifled Josh Allen and the running game carried the offense on the day. They have been among the most impressive teams this season, led by a combination of solid veteran play and flashes by the young guys. Losing their star rookie running back Breece Hall has not hurt them as much as I thought it would, and I like how quarterback Zach Wilson is evolving.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins did not practice, tackle Duane Brown limited.

Players to Watch

The most entertaining Jet to watch is by far Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who has been among the best cornerbacks this year and is very much living up to the hype. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has also been a joy to the watch, as one can just already see that the guy is destined to become an All-Pro receiver in the NFL. Quinnen Williams is going through his breakout season, as he currently has 8 sacks (1st among IDL) and 35 pressures (2nd among IDL).

New England Patriots (5-4)

How they arrive

Like the Jets, the Patriots had their bye last week, so both teams will be well rested for the game. Before the bye the Pats demolished the Colts led by a resounding defensive performance, holding Indy to just 3 points and scoring a touchdown themselves on a pick-six.

Injury Report

Punter Jake Bailey, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, safety Kyle Dugger, pass rusher Josh Uche, and wide receiver Devante Parker all limited in practice, should be ready to go for the game.

Players to Watch

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has established himself as the leader in a crowded Patriots’ running back room, as he has over 600 yards and four scores, while averaging almost 5 yards per carry. Pass rusher Matthew Judon is fresh off a dominant outing against the Colts, and will be going against Mike Remmers, who has not played a single snap this year.

Prediction: Patriots win 24-10

I really like the Jets, and think they will be a playoff staple in the AFC the upcoming decade as they have plenty of young talent and the proper staff to develop them, but the Patriots have Bill Belichick, and he owns the Jets. In the end, I think the Patriots after a bye are nearly unbeatable, as BB had two weeks to prepare his team for this matchup. A Pats win this week really opens up the final wild card spot race, so if the Colts manage to capture some magic they could realistically make a push...