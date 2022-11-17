Titans at Packers Week 11 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

This has the potential to be among the most entertaining matchups this week, as both teams really need the win. The Titans (+ 145) are visiting the Packers (- 170) up in Green Bay, as they need to win this one before entering their most brutal stretch of the season. The spread favours the Packers right now at 3.5-points, and as my good friend Jared Mallott always says, the home team always gets 3 points, so Vegas expects this one to be really close. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The Titans managed to defeat the Broncos 17-10 in what was a snoozefest of a game. Derrick Henry actually did not carry the Titans to the win on that one, as it was their stingy defense and wide receiver Noah Westbrook-Ikine who carried the load for Tennessee. (Sidenote, how much is Denver regretting the Wilson trade right?)

The Packers won a thrilling overtime game against the Dallas Cowboys, with a breakout game from rookie wide receiver Christian Watson who scored 3 touchdowns, and a great game from running back Aaron Jones. Their run defense did look shoddy though, so watch out for Henry having himself yet another 200 yard game.

The staff is divided for this one, as most of us are picking the Packers but don’t sleep on the Titans who are showing to be one of the better coached teams in the NFL under Mike Vrabel.