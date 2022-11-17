Colts Injury Report: 3 Defensive Starters Miss Practice Due To Illness

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 11 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returned to a full practice today after missing practice yesterday with a neck injury. Buckner has been an iron man for the Colts and it look like he will continue in that fashion. Buckner should be a full go for Sunday where he will be relied upon to help slow down the Philadelphia Eagles offense.

Cornerback Kenny Moore, linebacker Zaire Franklin and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers all missed practice today with an illness. Moore also missed practice yesterday with an illness. All three are important pieces to the Colts defense and should be monitored closely tomorrow as the illness could end up causing them to miss Sunday.

Running back Deon Jackson was limited at practice today with a knee injury after missing practice yesterday. Jackson appears to be progressing in the right direction and could be available for Sunday to help back up Jonathan Taylor along the running back depth. Tomorrow will be very telling for Jackson’s availability.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) both returned to a full practice today after being limited yesterday. Both Kelly amd Ngakoue have been dealing with injuries all year and had been getting rest days to help manage the injuries. Both practicing fully today should mean they will be full go for Sunday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye missed practice again today with an ankle injury. Paye re-injured his ankle during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing multiple games earlier in the year. Paye looks set to miss another game with the ankle injury. If he can’t go on Sunday then expect Dayo Odeyingbo to start in his place.

Tight end Jelani Woods missed practice today with a shoulder injury after being limited yesterday. Woods missed last Sundays game against the Raiders after injuring his shoulder the previous week. After missing practice today it appears Woods has had an injury setback, meaning his availability for Sunday does not look good. If Woods can’t go then expect another elevation for Nikola Kalinic to add depth to the tight end position.

Long snapper Luke Rhodes was limited today with a calf injury after missing practice yesterday. Rhodes appears to be trending in the right direction and after the team worked out a few long snappers earlier in the week they elected not to sign one. This does bode well for his game day availability but he should be one to keep an eye on tomorrow.