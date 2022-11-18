Colts News: Reggie Wayne would have taken Colts interim coaching job

Colts legend Reggie Wayne would have taken interim job if offered

Wayne has heard the criticism surrounding Jeff Saturday's prior lack of experience, but he understands why his former teammate jumped at the chance.

Reggie Wayne says he wouldn’t have turned down interim head coach

Reggie Wayne would have accepted the Colts interim head coach job had Jim Irsay offered it to him instead of Jeff Saturday.

Colts Notebook: Wayne sees familiar leadership in old friend Saturday | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Reggie Wayne was just as impressed as everyone else with Jeff Saturday's first team meeting as interim head coach. But he wasn't surprised."Him being a leader, talking in front of

Sirianni weighs in on Reich's firing, matchup with Colts - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

Indianapolis Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Opens Up About Frustrations from Benching - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Matt Ryan revealed his thoughts on being benched by the Indianapolis Colts and his mindset moving forward.

Jeff Saturday Admits Concerns about Matt Ryan - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Quarterback Matt Ryan was a surprise starter for the Indianapolis Colts last week, and interim coach Jeff Saturday admitted he had concerns.

Indianapolis Colts' Ryan Kelly, wife Emma, on death of daughter

Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife, Emma, tell their story of losing daughter Mary Kate in hope of saving other babies' lives.

Fritz Pollard Alliance opens inquiry to Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday

The Fritz Pollard Alliance will look into the Indianapolis Colts naming Jeff Saturday to that position.

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke continues to make a splash for Indy defense - The Athletic

The linebacker's big plays against the Raiders are the latest examples of his impact this year.

Reggie Wayne offers perspective on Jeff Saturday, Frank Reich, wild Colts’ season - The Athletic

Also, Scott Milanovich talks about why he passed on play-calling duties and thoughts from Nick Sirianni as his Eagles come to Indy.

Indianapolis Colts locker room missing Ping Pong, Pop-A-Shot, cornhole

Did Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday waltz into town and remove Ping Pong, Pop-A-Shot and cornhole from locker room? Can he DO that? I'm on the case.

Colts: Why QBs coach Scott Milanovich turned down play-calling role

"Ultimately, it just wasn’t the right situation for me at the time, and for the team.”