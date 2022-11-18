Colts Injury Report: DE Paye And TE Wood Ruled OUT As Three Starters Are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 11 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Paye re-injured his ankle in last weeks game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He was seen this week in a walking boot during practices. With Paye being unable to play on Sunday expect defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to start in his place.

Tight end Jelani Woods has been ruled OUT with a shoulder injury for Sundays game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Woods managed a limited practice earlier in the week but didn’t appear to be able to respond well to it as he missed the following two practices. With Woods unable to play Sunday then expect to see practice squad tight end Nikola Kalinic to get elevate for Sundays game.

Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE with a back injury for Sundays game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was reported today that Smith had tweaked his back in practice today which now throws his availability for Sunday up in the air. If Smith is unable to play Sunday then it will be either Matt Pryor or Dennis Kelly who will get there start at right tackle in his place.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Zaire Franklin have been ruled as QUESTIONABLE with an illness for Sundays game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both have been unable to practice the last two days due to illness and it clouds their availability for Sunday. Kenny Moore managed to bounce from a similar illness this week and looks set for play but it will be a close one to see if Rodgers and Franklin can do the same in time to play. If Rodgers is unavailable then expect to see Brandon Facyson get the start at cornerback in his place. If Franklin is unavailable then the Colts will be very thin at linebacker as Shaquille Leonard was placed on injured reserve recently. A practice squad elevation is most likely with EJ Speed and Bobby Okereke getting the start at the linebacker positions.