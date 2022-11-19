Colts Podcast: Will Jeff Saturday will the team to an upset win over the Eagles?

It’s one thing to beat a Raiders team that has the 32nd ranked pass rush in the league and a head coach that could be fired before he finishes his first season. It’s another thing altogether to knock off a top-5 team with a great offense and dominant defense. Yet, that’s what Jeff Saturday and the Colts are hoping to do this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles come into town.

Can they do it? Can they knock off this Eagles team that wants to get the taste of their first loss of the season out of their mouths? We discuss that and more on our latest preview podcast.

Topics include:

The injury situation heading into the game and the critical player who won’t be on the field on Sunday

The poor matchup for a Colts offensive line that has underperformed all season.

The signings of Ndamokung Suh and Linval Joseph and why it seems directly targeted at stopping Jonathan Taylor

Matt Ryan and his upside down season and why Parks Frazier has his work cut out for him as the current play caller

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts and whether this Colts defense can slow down the rushing and passing attack of the Eagles

So much more

