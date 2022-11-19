Colts Fans’ Confidence Surges After Jeff Saturday’s Impressive Coaching Debut Ahead of Week 11 Matchup

Indianapolis Colts fans’ confidence is surging—and about as high as it’s been in a number of weeks following interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s impressive head coaching debut this past weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That being said, the Colts will face a much tougher challenge against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles (-7) as former offensive coordinator, now head coach Nick Sirianni comes back to town to take on Indianapolis.

Most Colts fans aren’t optimistic that their team can pull of the improbable upset:

The Colts face a tough stretch of games in the next 5 weeks, where 3 of the matchups include against the Eagles, as well as on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-1), meaning it’s becoming ‘sink or swim time’ for Indianapolis.

The vast majority of Colts fans aren’t believing that their team will earn a playoff berth:

That being said, they do believe that new interim head coach Jeff Saturday, as team owner Jim Irsay’s shocking recent hire, will be here for a while—even if a playoff bid isn’t ultimately in the cards for the Colts this season: