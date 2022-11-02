Auditing The Colts Team Needs: Post Trade Deadline

Auditing the Colts Team Needs

The Colts dropped another game this past Sunday by a score of 17-16 to the Washington Commanders. To add to the already high emotions of Colts fans, the team decided to ship off a fan favorite at the trade deadline. This brings us to week four of “Auditing the Colts’ Team Needs.” To check out the previous installment, click HERE.

Each week I will be ranking the team’s needs via positional groups. From 1, the largest need, down through the team’s most established and proven position groups. I will also highlight two that stood out from the past game and discuss where the positions stand, good or bad.

The present and future are being considered when making these rankings. Each week the play of the position groups can result in a move up or down on the team needs list.

Team Needs:

Quarterback (Last Week: 1) Right Guard (Last Week: 2) Center (Last Week: 4) Left Tackle (Last Week: 3) Edge Rusher (Last Week: 6) Punter/Kicker (Last Week: 5) Cornerback (Last Week 8) Right Tackle (Last Week: 7) Linebacker (Last Week: 12) Wide Reciever (Last Week: 9) Tight End (Last Week: 10) Safety (Last Week: 11) Running Back (Last Week: 15) Left Guard (Last Week: 14) Interior Defensive Line (Last Week: 13)

Running Back

What once felt like the team's deepest and most reliable position all of a sudden has multiple question marks. First, the team’s RB room took a major hit when the team traded away backup RB Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills Tuesday. The Colts add former Bills RB Zach Moss in the same deal. Moss never could take the reigns of the starting RB job in Buffalo and now will have the chance to compete for the backup role here in Indy.

When discussing the Colts’ RB room, a major reason it was believed to be the team's largest strength was the starter, Jonathan Taylor. To say Taylor has underperformed this year would be an understatement. Taylor has only rushed for over 100 yards once this season, which came during the team's season opener. Taylor has missed two games so far this year due to injury and, as of late, has not been playing at 100%. On top of that, the team's offensive line has not allowed Taylor much space to work with, which is adding to his struggles. With the Colts’ 2022 season aspirations getting smaller and smaller by the day, you’d have to think the team would eventually shut Taylor down and let him get fully healthy heading into his contract year next season, where the team will have a huge decision to make. The upcoming weeks will tell us a lot about if this team's run game has any hope this season following the trade of Hines, the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, and the continued play of Sam Ehlinger as QB 1. What could go wrong?