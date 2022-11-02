Colts News: Atmosphere not too big for Sam Ehlinger’s starting debut

Atmosphere Not Too Big For Sam Ehlinger’s Starting Debut

It would be foolish to say Sam Ehlinger should be the Colts franchise quarterback after one NFL start, but his starting debut certainly had plenty of promising moments.

Parris Campbell's Emergence Has Been A Welcomed Surprise: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With Nyheim Hines traded to the Bills, look for the emerging Parris Campbell to see an uptick in usage for the team.

The Indianapolis Colts traded Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday for running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

The Colts and Bills completed the trade before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Colts traded one of their most durable and versatile offensive weapons on Tuesday to the Buffalo Bills, making the move before the NFL trade deadline at 4:00 PM eastern.

Hines has 25 catches for 188 yards this season, and he's averaging 10.1 yards per punt return.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 9 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Check it out below:

Brady has served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator since 2021.

The dynamic running back was frustrated by his lack of usage the past two seasons and the Colts' struggles so far in 2022.

The Colts traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Bills, the teams announced Tuesday. Indianapolis received running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange.

The Indianapolis Colts have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the team announced Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know: Brady was fired eight days after Matt Ryan was benched for Sam Ehlinger and two days after Ehlinger’s first start.

Colts, Frank Reich fire offensive coordinator/scapegoat Marcus Brady

Marcus Brady didn't coach OL or QB's. Didn't call plays. So why fire him? Because the Colts needed a scapegoat, and it couldn't be Reich or Ballard.

Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years. You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful pic.twitter.com/Y1N8hjmjCl — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 1, 2022