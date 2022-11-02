Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 8 vs. Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 3-4-1 on the season after losing to the Washington Commanders 17-16 Sunday.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his regular-season debut for the Colts Sunday and went 17-of-23 for 201 yards while also rushing for 15 yards on six carries as well. Ehlinger looked poised and showed growth with his mechanics as a passer, which is exactly what you’d want to see if you’re Frank Reich.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell caught had two receptions for 43 yards, including a big-time screen that went for 38 yards and showcased his 4.3 speed. Campbell also had a 28-yard rush as well and has stepped up for the Colts’ offense in a massive way this season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 76 rushing yards on 16 carries and averaged 4.8 YPC. The style of play from Ehlinger helped open up the running game. Although Taylor did have a costly fumble in Washington territory, perhaps Sunday provided a glimpse into what the running game could look like going forward with Ehlinger at the helm.

Defense:

Key contributors:

Shaq “The Maniac” Leonard returned to action for the first time since Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Although Leonard only played on 39% of the defensive snaps, his impact was certainly felt, as he had a key interception early in the fourth quarter that helped set up the Colts’ only touchdown of the afternoon.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner also made sure to make his presence felt, as he recorded his fourth sack of the season to go along with three tackles as well. Buckner is playing at a Pro Bowl level, and his performances are one of the many reasons Indianapolis’ defense has been as good as it has been at times this season.