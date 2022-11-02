Stampede Blue’s Week 9 NFL Game Picks

The Colts are now on a losing streak after dropping a very winnable game against the Washington Commanders, and after firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and trading away Nyheim Hines I think it’s fair to assume the season is over right now for Indy. The Colts (+ 195) are currently 5.5 point underdogs against the New England Patriots (- 230) in Foxborough. Once again the Colts game is the lowest O/U of the week at just 39 points, as opposing quarterback Mac Jones has not exactly been setting the world on fire.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, it is now much tighter at the top, with Greg Rader and Luke Schultheis leading the race. The staff is not so optimist for Sunday’s game, as only Jared Mallott and Stephen Reed are going with the Colts on this one.

Now to the weekly chalenges, I went 0-3 last week and you guys went 1-2. meaning that I am now 10-10, exactly the same as you, so things are getting really tight here also.

My picks for this week are No - No - Yes. See you all next week!