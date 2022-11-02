Colts Sign RB Jordan Wilkins to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has re-signed a familiar face, former running back Jordan Wilkins, to their practice squad.

Originally selected by the Colts in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6’1”, 212 pound Wilkins was largely an effective change-of-pace back and fan favorite during his four prior seasons in Indianapolis.

Wilkins has 195 career carries for 951 rushing yards (4.9 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns during 50 games (4 starts).

After being waived by the Colts in October 2021—having battled through some injury issues, Wilkins had subsequent short stints on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and later the Tennessee Titans practice squad and active roster respectively.

Wilkins has not played in a regular season game since 2020.

However, in the wake of the Colts trading primary backup Nyheim Hines on Tuesday and Jonathan Taylor unable to practice on Wednesday due to a lingering ankle injury, Wilkins is an experienced backup running back who clearly knows the Colts offensive system and playbook already—if called upon in a pinch.

If Taylor is unable to go on Sunday, a theoretically promoted Wilkins could join fellow backup Deon Jackson, veteran Phillip Lindsay (*practice squad), and recently acquired ex-Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss in the Colts new look backfield—with Jackson as the projected starter and primary running back.