Colts Injury Report: CB Gilmore Misses Practice While DE Paye Returns

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 9 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Tony Brown missed practice today with a hamstring injury. Brown had to exit the game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders due to the hamstring injury. Brown is a key part of the depth at cornerback and on special teams.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed practice today with a rib injury. Gilmore is the cellars number 1 cornerback for the Colts and has been a huge reason the defense has played so well this year. Gilmore has been getting rest days at practice the past few weeks to help give him more time for recovery. The Colts are set to play one of Gilmore’s former teams in the New England Patriots on Sunday so he will want to play in that game.

Offensive lineman Dennis Kelly missed practice today with calf and ankle injuries today. Kelly has been the trans left tackle the past two weeks and has held up well when playing. The Colts offensive line has been trending in the right direction the last two weeks and Kelly’s play has been a big part of it. Kelly will be one to monitor this week.

Running back Zack Miss missed practice today due to travel. Moss was part of the a trade with the Bills which saw Nyheim Hines land in Buffalo. Once miss arrives in Indianapolis he will undergo a medical and begin practicing.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue missed practice today with a scheduled veteran rest day. Ngakoue will likely resume practicing tomorrow as he has done in previous weeks.

Quarterback Matt Ryan missed practice today with a right shoulder injury. Ryan injured his shoulder against the Titans in week 7 and has been unable to practice since. Ryan has been benched but when healthy it will be interesting to see if Ryan is the teams backup quarterback instead of Nick Foles.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed practice today with an ankle injury. Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury the last few weeks and twisted his ankle on Sunday which aggravated the previous ankle injury. Taylor has never been in to miss practice time let alone game time but this year his ankle injury has been stopping him from doing both. Taylor will be one to monitor this week.

Center Ryan Kelly was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Jelly has been dealing with lower limb injuries for most of the year and has even had practice time off for rest days. Kelly will be one to monitor this week.

Kwity Paye was limited at practice today with an ankle injury. Paye has been dealing with an ankle injury the last few weeks and has missed the past three games because of it. Paye returning to practice couldn’t be at a better time with the team losing Tyquan Lewis for the season because of a knee injury.