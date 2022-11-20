Colts vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

At home, the Indianapolis Colts will face off against the NFL’s hottest team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The biggest storyline was supposed to be Nick Sirianni facing his mentor in Frank Reich. Last week changed all of that.

Now, interim coach Jeff Saturday will attempt to start his first winning streak. Saturday’s critics were loud two weeks ago. His supporters were last this week. The game's outcome today will determine which side is loudest for the next week.

Here’s how to watch it.

Game Time

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Color analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn

TV Streaming Options

Paramount+ - Subscription Required

Check your local TV listings or broadcast map to confirm availability.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

On Your Phone: Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the and Colts.com. Outside Of Indianapolis: Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only). NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Colts Gameday radio coverage begins three hours before kickoff with “Colts Pre-Game Huddle” and “Countdown to Kickoff.” Stay tuned for “The 5th Quarter Huddle” immediately after the game.

Odds

The Colts are listed as 6.5-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Land Clark

Enemy Blog

Bleeding Green Nation

