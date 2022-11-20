Week 11 Game Day Thread: Colts vs Eagles

It's week two of the Jeff Saturday era. The (8-1) Eagles are coming into town to test the Colts' newfound confidence.

After giving up 168 rushing yards to the Texans, and 152 rushing yards to the Commanders in the last two weeks, the Eagles decided they needed some help to replace the production of their injured DT, Jordan Davis. They brought in two free agent defensive linemen this week in Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph. It's hard telling how much they will be able to play this week, so the Colts will probably focus on testing that run defense early and often.

I would guess that this game has a solid chance of turning into a slug fest with both teams wanting to establish their running game. As Colts fans, we should prepare ourselves now for a handful of upsetting QB scrambles, but I do think this one will be a close game the whole way. Hopefully, Ryan and the Colts get the ball last, as he's proven he still has the ability to take the offense on a game winning drive.

My prediction:

Colts 27

Eagles 24