Colts News: Colts run game returns just in time for the showdown with high-scoring Philly

Colts run game returns just in time for showdown with high-scoring Philly | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

A rejuvenated offensive line and a healthy Jonthan Taylor give the Colts hope against the high-octane Eagles on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts-Eagles game

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4 Spread: Eagles by 6½ History lesson, Part I: The Colts lead the overall series 10-9, and it’s a 5-all stalemate since their relocation in 1984. The Eagles have won three straight, including 20-16 in […]

Stephon Gilmore clutch in late-game situations

Stephon Gilmore has made big plays at the end of games for the Colts.

Colts Notebook: Saturday keeping things simple | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Jeff Saturday wants the Colts playing fast and putting the pressure on opponents.

Jeff Saturday appreciates the moment, Colts injury report

Colts injury report indicates Indianapolis could be without some key players vs the Eagles.

Indianapolis Colts Bold Predictions for Remaining Seven Games - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Things could shape up nicely for the Indianapolis Colts' stretch run.

Indianapolis Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts will need to be at their best in these areas to compete with a motivated Philadelphia Eagles team.

Colts coach Jeff Saturday declines comment on inquiry into interim hire - The Athletic

Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked the NFL by hiring his former player, Jeff Saturday, as the team’s interim head coach last week, despite Saturday having no NFL or college coaching experience.

Now, the Fritz Pollard Alliance – an organization that advocates for “the hiring and promotion of...

