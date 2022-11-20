Colts’ Injury Report, Week 11: Kwity Paye, Matt Pryor, Jelani Woods Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Among those inactive include quarterback Nick Foles, safety Trevor Denbow, center Wesley French, wide receiver Mike Strachan, defensive tackle Chris Williams, tight end Jelani Woods, tackle Matt Pryor and defensive end Kwity Paye.

Defensive end Kwity Paye will be inactive after re-injuring his ankle against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Paye is having quite the season for Indianapolis and is one of their defense’s run-stoppers, so his absence is noteworthy. It’s likely we’ll see Dayo Odeyingbo see more playing time in Paye’s absence.

Tackle Matt Pryor is also inactive, as he’s dealing with an illness. Although right tackle Braden Smith was questionable with a back injury, he is expected to start against the Eagles, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Braden Smith playing today for the Colts. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 20, 2022

Linebacker Zaire Franklin and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who were listed as questionable with illnesses, are active and will play. Having Franklin and Rodgers available against a tough Eagles team is critical, as both are having excellent seasons and have played significant roles for Indy’s top-notch defense this season.

Rookie tight end Jelani Woods is set to miss a second consecutive game as he’s dealing with a shoulder injury. Kylen Granson, who had four receptions for 57 yards in Week 10 against Las Vegas, will likely see more playing time in Woods’ absence.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday is looking to lead the Colts to a second straight win. As the Colts look ahead to much tougher competition in the coming weeks, a victory Sunday against perhaps the NFC’s best team in the Eagles may go a long way in increasing Indy’s chances of making the playoffs.