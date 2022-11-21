Cardinals vs. 49ers Monday Night Football Week 11 Predictions

Another week, another Monday Night Football matchup as the 49ers (- 360) visit the Cardinals (+ 295) at State Farm Stadium down in Arizona. The 49ers are currently 8-point favourites as missing Colt McCoy vs. the Niners defense is not particularly an even matchup. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

The 49ers are coming off a really big win against the Los Angeles Chargers, on a game where the defense was once again the key, with CMC and Jimmy G doing just enough to escape with the win. San Francisco once again boasts perhaps the most impressive running back group in the NFL, with not only McCaffrey,but also Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel now and then in the backfield.

The Colt McCoy led Cardinals defeated the Staffordless Rams on what was a boring game that essentially ended the Rams’ season and kept the Cardinals alive hanging on by a thin thread, A loss here would pretty much erase Arizona from playoff contention.

The entire SB staff is rolling with the Niners on this one, and it will really nice watching defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans roll out a gameplan against Colt McCoy. Ryans is among my favourite HC candidates for Indy.