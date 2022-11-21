Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 11 vs. Eagles

Colts’ OL vs. Eagles’ front

The Eagles defense allowed the opening drive touchdown and then dominated the Colts the rest of the game. They got pressure on almost every single passing attempt, they got sacks when it mattered the most, and they shut down the running game. Rookie left tackle Bernard Raimann struggled a lot, and was clearly the weak link, as it is evident he still needs plenty of refinement.

Colts’ Front vs. Eagles’ OL

The Colts front was without one of their most disruptive players in Kwity Paye, but they still managed to put together and all around solid game. Anytime you allow just 17 points and give your offense three short fields to work with, you expect to win. Unfortunately, the Colts’ offense is just not working at all right now, and thus coming up just short has been a common theme.

Gus Bradley vs. Jalen Hurts

Hurts looked the most uncomfortable I have seen him this season, and while his scrambling ability got the best of the Colts several times, containing such an explosive player like him the way Bradley did is certainly impressive. I just hope that he remains the defensive coordinator after this year, as the work he has done with the unit is remarkable.

Stephon Gilmore / Isaiah Rodgers vs. A.J. Brown

Brown was held to just 60 yards receiving and lost a fumble, as it was another proper day at the office for the Colts’ secondary. I also feel it is fair to note that cornerback Brendan Facyson has improved his play a lot over the past couple of weeks.

Grover Stewart vs. Jason Kelce

I really enjoyed watching Stewart go up against a player as talented as Kelce and still manage to leave a mark on the game. He was double teamed on what seemed like every single snap and yet still manage to get that push to disrupt running lanes and make Hurts uncomfortable. The Colts held the Eagles’ running backs to just 55 yards on 17 carries (3.23 yards per carry), and that is in big part because of Stewart.