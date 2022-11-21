Saturday’s B/W Decisions: Week 11 vs. Eagles

Best Decisions

Opening drive play-calling

The Colts scored on the opening drive for the first time this season in what was a 10 play, 75-yard touchdown drive, where JT gashed the Eagles’ defense and Matt Ryan made the right throws at the right time, and even added a first down run on a QB sneak. That is clearly the best way the Colts' limited offense can operate.

Defensive game plan

The Colts’ defense held the Eagles to a season-low 17 points, and did more than enough for the team to win. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was uncomfortable all game long, Miles Sanders could not find any sort of space on the ground, and the receivers struggled for every bit of separation. This was once again a defensive master class by coach Gus Bradley, who is showing to be a much better option at the position than Matt Eberflus.

Worst Decisions

Offensive play-calling on short fields

The Colts had four drives that started inside their own 40-yard line, including one that started on the Eagles’ own 22, yet only got six points in those drives, with two field goals, a punt, and a missed 50-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin. If the defense gives you opportunities as good as those, you better capitalize with points. The amount of stress the defense has been dealing with, and the fact that they are still putting up world class performances, embarrasses the offense even more.

Failure to create explosive plays, adapt the offense

After the opening drive, the Colts’ offense just could not move the ball at all. It is clear that the underlying issues with the unit go far beyond Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday, or whoever is coaching, and that the offense right now is as dysfunctional as they come. This was evident watching the lack of explosive plays this offense generates, and by how once the Eagles adjusted to what the Colts were doing, Saturday had no answer whatsoever and just kept doing the same thing over and over.

Overall, I think that the Jeff Saturday hype train should cool down considerably after this one. It is clear that Jeff is just a placeholder as the Colts get ready to select their guy that will lead this team in the future. I just hope Gus Bradley remains as the defensive coordinator.