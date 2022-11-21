Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 11 vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 4-6-1 on the 2022 season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 Sunday.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

Offensively, the Colts once again struggled to create any sort of consistent rhythm. Outside of their opening-drive touchdown drive, the Colts would settle for only field goals for the rest of the afternoon.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 84 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Taylor’s yards per carry took a dip compared to last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, as the All-Pro back only averaged 3.8 yards per attempt.

Despite an average overall performance from Indy’s offense, both wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell had productive afternoons. Pittman Jr. hauled in six receptions for 75 yards, and Parris Campbell had five receptions for 67 yards.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Defensively, Indianapolis put together another strong performance against one of the league’s most explosive NFL offenses. The Eagles’ offense, which was averaging nearly 27 points per game going into Sunday, was held to a season-low 17 points. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was held to his third-lowest total in passing yards (190) on the season, too.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had quite the performance with 1.5 sacks, three combined tackles and a key forced fumble, which set up Indy’s offense in prime scoring position to start the second half. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who’s played at a Pro Bowl level this season, recovered Ngakoue’s forced fumble.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin has also been playing at an extremely high level for the Colts’ defense this season. Franklin recorded 12 total tackles (seven solo), 0.5 a sack and forced a key fumble in the fourth quarter that ultimately led to a field goal on Indianapolis’ next offensive possession.