Colts Reacts Survey: Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts suffered another close loss, in a game that resembled their Week 8 defeat against the Washington Commanders—only against a much better team, the Philadelphia Eagles (now 9-1).

The Colts feature a strong defense that they could theoretically win a lot of games with, but their offense simply cannot put up enough points—consistently struggling to score even in the high teens these days (somewhere Peyton Manning weeps).

While the Colts have a much more favorable matchup this week (-2.5), hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) (after all, these aren’t your grandpa’s Steelers), nothing is a given right now for Indianapolis—given just how lousy the point production has been offensively.

With that being said, how are you feeling Colts fans headed into primetime?