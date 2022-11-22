Colts News: Colts defense falters late in loss to Eagles, Buckner takes blame for Hurts TD run

Colts defense falters in final seconds, continuing a year of what-ifs

The Colts have built a stout defense that often falls just short of the dominance they need to win.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-6-1) unable to finish against the 9-1 Eagles?

Indy held Philadelphia to its lowest point total of the season, but it didn't matter, because the Colts' offense couldn't capitalize.

Colts inability to handle end-of-game situations

A struggling O-line has handcuffed a low-scoring offense, and it all comes together to increase the degree of difficulty for the Colts in a league where every game seems to

Despite all of the changes the Indianapolis Colts have made over the past couple of weeks, Sunday’s loss proved the team remains mostly the same.

The Colts' defense stood strong against a top-ranked Eagles offense, but couldn't execute late

The Indianapolis Colts’ defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday’s Week 11 contest. But Indy’s defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jale

INDIANAPOLIS – The occasion was to help ease the difficulties of others at Thanksgiving. Shaquille Leonard, the Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker, partnered with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to distribute 200 meal kits to families in need. It’s the second year his Maniac Foundation has helped make the holidays a bit easier. But the topic […]

Colts: Shaquille Leonard vows to return stronger after 2nd surgery

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard admitted he might have pushed his recovery too quickly, but he vows to take the proper steps this time.

Matt Pryor has been benched at three positions but has remained a top backup. His status for this week is not known.

The Colts once again left the door open and paid the price for the same problems that have dogged them all season.

Indy's defense did a good job slowing one of the NFL's top offenses but didn't get enough support on the scoreboard from its own.

Sirianni was borderline distracted playing against the Colts. But in the end, his team did enough to pull out an important road victory.

Ballard has always talked about building teams good enough, deep enough that it's not about the quarterback. Philadelphia has done it ... twice.

