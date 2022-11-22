Colts Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 11

Buy Low

Rhamondre Stevenson, running back, Patriots

Other than his solid receiving output, Stevenson was held in check against the Jets. After that and the bye the week before, desperate managers might be looking to unload him, and Stevenson is a top 10 running back with a really favourable remaining schedule. Of course, he will not be cheap by any means, but try and swing a trade for him.

Michael Carter, running back, Jets

After Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL, I expected Carter to take over the Jets’ running back position and never look back, but with the addition of James Robinson those dreams never materialized. Still, Carter has been a solid, but unspectacular option. Still, after just one finish in the top 25 running backs for the past 5 games, managers might be losing their patience with him.

Khalil Herbert, running back, Bears

Herbert has a chance to return for the fantasy playoffs, and given that his status is in doubt, managers that are already out of the playoffs have no use for him, so there is chance to get him really cheap as a lottery ticket with the hope he can return for the final fantasy week.

Waiver Wire

Romeo Doubs, wide receiver, Packers

While all the attention is on fellow wide receiver Christian Watson, don’t overlook Romeo Doubs, who has missed the past couple of games. Doubs was establishing a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, and will eat at Watson’s targets. He was averaging almost 7 targets per game before the injury, and had two finishes inside the top 20.

Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Titans

Burks has established himself as the Titans #1 receiver, and finished in the top 15 this past week. While the Titans’ offense revolves around Derrick Henry, Burks is a threat both through the air and can get a couple of carries per game, deserving of a wire claim.

New York Jets D/ST

Surprisngly owned on just 25% of the leagues, the Jets’ defense and special teams unit has been really solid this season, and has a really favourable stretch ahead of them, with games against the Seahawks, Bears, Lions, and Jaguars coming up.

Mike Boone, running back, Broncos

This is mostly for deeper leagues, as the Broncos have just released Melvin Gordon and Chase Edmonds will miss the next few weeks with a high ankle sprain. Boone will be eligible to return from IR after next week, and could see a big role in the depleted Denver backfield.